First Malaysian volunteers depart for Gaza flotilla humanitarian mission

SEPANG: The inaugural group of Sumud Nusantara volunteers has embarked on their journey to Barcelona as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission.

This initiative aims to challenge the Israeli blockade that has brought Gaza’s population to the verge of starvation.

Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations chief executive officer Datuk Dr Ahmad Sani Araby Al-Kahery confirmed that local celebrities Ardell Aryana and Zizi Kirana are among the fifteen volunteers representing various non-governmental organisations.

He announced that the mission carries both food aid and medical supplies while symbolising global unity against the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“This effort continues the work started by MAPIM and Cinta Gaza Malaysia through the Sumud Nusantara Convoy during the recent solidarity gathering patronised by the Prime Minister,“ he stated during the flag-off ceremony.

Ahmad Sani Araby revealed that additional volunteer groups will join the mission by the end of the month.

The Global Sumud Flotilla represents a coalition of fifty nations utilising sea routes to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

He explained that maritime access was selected because Israel enforces a comprehensive blockade across land, sea, and air channels.

This blockade has severely restricted aid delivery and precipitated famine conditions recognised by the United Nations.

The first group will commence their voyage from a Spanish port on 31 August with an estimated seventeen-day journey to Gaza’s waters.

Ahmad Sani Araby requested prayers and ongoing support from Malaysians to ensure the mission’s success.

Cinta Gaza Malaysia chief executive officer Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman has already arrived in Barcelona to coordinate preparations with the international committee.

Regular updates will be provided while prioritising volunteer safety throughout the mission.

International media reports indicate a large civilian flotilla will sail toward Gaza with subsequent groups departing from Tunisia on 4 September. – Bernama