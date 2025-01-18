GEORGE TOWN: Eleganz Lifestyle Sdn Bhd, part of Autolifestyle Group, today officially opened its first Proton e.MAS electric vehicle (EV) showroom in Penang, marking a significant milestone in the company’s transition towards sustainable mobility.

Eleganz Lifestyle managing director Ooi Choon Lim said the Proton e.MAS showroom is not only a showcase of Proton’s commitment to innovation and sustainability but also houses the fastest EV charging station in the region, capable of charging at speeds of up to 120kW.

“This charger serves not only our e.MAS fleet but also the growing community of electric vehicle owners across the region and we are committed to providing a facility that serves the needs of EV owners while promoting the broader adoption of electric vehicles

“Our showroom has officially been recognised as a Penang Green Hub by the Penang Green Council, this recognition highlights our commitment to sustainable business practices and our role in contributing to Penang’s vision of becoming a model green city,“ he said at the launching ceremony at Jalan Jelutong, here, which was officiated by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

With its strategic location near the Penang Bridge and George Town, the showroom is seen as a landmark for EV owners, especially those travelling to the northern region of Malaysia and the high-speed charging station is also open 24 hours and seven days a week to the public.

Meanwhile, Chow described the opening of the first e.MAS showroom as a stretch in Penang’s journey towards becoming a leading hub for sustainable mobility.

With over 20,000 EV registrations in Malaysia in 2024, he pointed out that Penang is strategically positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for electric vehicles and this initiative aligns seamlessly with the Penang2030 Vision, which strives to create a sustainable, inclusive and resilient state.

“The opening of this showroom is a clear step toward achieving these ambitious goals, contributing to the development of a green, sustainable Penang, and ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the global sustainability movement.

“Looking into this steady progress, soon, we may begin considering adopting electric vehicles into our government vehicle fleets as part of our commitment to environmental responsibility and leading by example,“ he added.