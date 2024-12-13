Fisheries Dept detains and seizes 14 vessels worth RM8.9m

IPOH: The state Fisheries Department detained and seized 14 fishing vessels, estimated at RM8.9 million, for various violations under the Fisheries Act 1985.

In a statement today, the department reported that this was part of its Integrated Operation for the Central Zone Fishing Vessel Monitoring and Surveillance Programme, Series 3, organised by the Monitoring, Control, and Surveillance Unit of Kampung Acheh, in collaboration with the Conservation and Fisheries Protection Division of Putrajaya.

The operation, which took place from Dec 9 to 13, 2024, involved 30 personnel and five sea assets from the Fisheries Conservation and Protection Branch of Kampung Acheh and Kuala Kurau.

“The seized items were one trawl net vessel, nine bottom trawl vessels, two fish aggregation device vessels, and two ‘rawa surong’ vessels,” read the statement.

It was stated that the offences included using local fishing vessels without a licence, employing foreign crews without the permission of the Fisheries director-general, fishing within 15 nautical miles of the zone, and failing to activate the vessel’s tracking device while operating.

“The detained vessels have been brought to the Kampung Acheh base in Sitiawan for further investigation,“ the statement read.

The statement also emphasised that the Malaysian Fisheries Department treats violations of the Fisheries Act 1985 with utmost seriousness, as encroaching on restricted fishing zones, using prohibited fishing equipment, and engaging in other unethical practices can severely deplete fishery resources.

“This includes affecting fish stocks and preventing conflicts between commercial and traditional fishermen,“ it added.