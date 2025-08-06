Fisherman dies in boat collision near Sungai Paka

DUNGUN: A fisherman died after the boat he was in collided with a fibreglass boat near Sungai Paka.

The victim, Mohd Rasid Jusoh, 58, succumbed while receiving treatment at Klinik Kesihatan Paka.

His friend, Rosli Md Lazim, 54, said the incident occurred around 6 am when another friend’s boat collided with the victim’s vessel in poor visibility.

The collision happened as they were turning back to retrieve forgotten items at the jetty.

Rosli noticed a large floating object about 600 metres from the jetty and discovered the overturned boat.

He found Mohd Rasid clinging weakly to the capsized vessel.

Rosli immediately brought the victim back to shore and rushed him to the clinic by car.

Medical officers confirmed Mohd Rasid dead upon arrival.

Dungun district police chief Supt Maizura Abdul Kadir verified the incident.

The victim’s body was sent to Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah’s forensic department for further procedures. – Bernama