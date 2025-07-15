Fisherman found dead in suspected crocodile attack in Sandakan

SANDAKAN: A fisherman reported missing and feared to have been attacked by a crocodile in a river near Taman Kenari was found dead this afternoon.

The victim, identified as Obing Markum, in his 30s, was discovered approximately one kilometre from where his damaged boat was located.

Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station chief Jimmy Lagung confirmed the recovery of the body at 2.10 pm during a search operation involving multiple agencies.

“The victim had gone fishing around 6 pm yesterday before his boat was later found by villagers with what appeared to be crocodile bite marks,“ he said.

The search effort, which began at 8.57 am, included personnel from the Wildlife Department, Civil Defence Force, Marine Police Force, and local residents.

The body was later handed over to the police and transported to Sandakan Hospital for further procedures. The operation concluded at 3.40 pm. – Bernama