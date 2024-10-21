Fisherman injured in boat fire succumbs to his injuries

KANGAR: A fisherman, who was critically injured after a fibre boat he was inspecting for an upcoming fishing trip exploded and caught fire at Kampung Tanah Baru in Kuala Perlis, on Thursday, passed away today.

Kangar district police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said that Nur Azman Abu, 45, succumbed to his injuries at 8 am while receiving treatment at Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF).

“Nur Azman was confirmed to have died from burns covering 88 per cent of his body,” he said in a statement, today.

Yusharifuddin also reported that another fisherman, Mohamad Bakri Idham, 54, who suffered burns to 45 per cent of his body in the incident, received outpatient treatment.

On Friday, Bernama reported that two fishermen were injured after a fibre boat they were inspecting in preparation for a fishing trip exploded and caught fire.