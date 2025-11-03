GEORGE TOWN: A fisherman who fell from a sampan into the sea near Pulau Tikus yesterday was found dead today.

Timur Laut police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the body of the 59-year-old victim was discovered at 11.15 am by the search and rescue (CARILAMAT) team approximately 2.9 nautical miles north of Tanjung Bungah.

He said the incident was reported to the police at about 10.30 am yesterday.

“The victim was seen heading out to sea alone in a sampan at around 7 am before he was believed to have fallen overboard,” he said in a statement.

The body was sent to the Penang Hospital for post-mortem, he added.