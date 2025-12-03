Making beauty accessible

Siblings bring in affordable, high-quality cosmetics

Kanchan (left) and Vandana continue to reshape the Malaysian beauty landscape with Chinie’s.

BEAUTY products have long been a symbol of self-expression and confidence, but premium quality often comes with a hefty price tag. Sisters Kanchan Ratnani and Vandana Ratnani set out to change that with Chinie’s, a homegrown beauty retailer making high-performance global beauty brands accessible and affordable in Malaysia. Born and raised in Langkawi, the duo launched Chinie’s in 2016, starting with a soft launch before opening their first retail space in 2017. Since then, they have grown the brand to four outlets: two in Langkawi (Pekan Rabu and Pantai Cenang) and two in the Klang Valley (Nu Sentral in Kuala Lumpur and IOI City Mall in Putrajaya). Running the business full-time, founders Kanchan, 32, and Vandana, 29, continue to reshape Malaysia’s beauty landscape by bridging the gap between affordability and quality.

Beginning of Chinie’s “I used to shop only at Sephora but as a student, affording multiple products at once was a challenge. During my graduation trip to Europe, I discovered high-quality brands such as Kiko Milano and Flormar, at budget-friendly prices. It made me question why Malaysia did not have such options. That curiosity turned into action when my mother lent me her credit card, and I bought products to sell at my father’s department outlet. Within a month, everything was gone!” shared Kanchan. That success led them to launch their business, which is sourcing and curating international brands that deliver on affordability and quality. Their first step was understanding what Malaysian consumers lacked. “At the time, drugoutlet brands had limited shade ranges and luxury brands were not accessible to everyone, our goal was to bridge that gap, high-quality makeup that does not break the bank,” said Vandana. Chinie’s started small, selling through pop-ups and social media before expanding to a physical outlet. It built trust by personally recommending products and offering shade-matching services. Word spread quickly and within a year, the sisters opened their first permanent retail space.

Selecting right beauty brands Every product at Chinie’s goes through rigorous testing before it reaches the shelves. “We personally try and test each item, alongside our family, employees and local makeup artists. As makeup artists ourselves, we understand the importance of undertones and shade ranges. Inclusivity is key, we ensure no customer leaves feeling excluded,” said Kanchan. Beyond shade matching, the team evaluates texture, finish and how the product performs in Malaysia’s humid climate. “Luxury brands set the standard, but we seek alternatives that offer the same finish without the steep price tag,” she added. Packaging durability and pricing also play a role in their final selection. Testing extends to skincare and base products as well. “For foundations and concealers, we observe how they react to different skin types. Some oxidise, some separate in humidity and others last all day. We only stock formulas that perform well across various conditions,” Vandana explained. This process has helped Chinie’s establish credibility. Customers trust that every product has been vetted, eliminating the guesswork in shopping for new brands. Affordability vs quality Many believe lower prices mean lower quality, but Vandana explained how Chinie’s keeps prices fair without compromising on performance. “We are the importers, sole distributors and official retailers of the brands we carry, eliminating middlemen costs. We also place bulk orders across multiple brands in neighbouring regions to cut transport costs, which benefits our customers and the environment,” she said. Another key factor? Avoiding expensive celebrity endorsements. “Many brands we stock focus on quality rather than celebrity-driven marketing, which helps keep prices down while maintaining high standards,” said Vandana.

Challenges of introducing global brands Trust is everything in the beauty industry. “As young entrepreneurs, we were excited to introduce new brands, but customers were not as quick to share our enthusiasm. They needed reassurance before switching from familiar names,” Kanchan recalled. To overcome scepticism, Chinie’s relied on customer education and transparency. It encouraged customers to switch products, compare them to high-end alternatives and see results firsthand. “We also provided ingredient breakdowns and real customer reviews. People appreciate honesty, and that builds loyalty,” she added. With a team of just three, the sisters took bold steps to build credibility, including launching a second outlet in Kuala Lumpur within a year, even before breaking even. “Opening at Nu Sentral provided visibility and trust. We then invested in local influencer marketing and outsourced social media once we reached financial stability,” Kanchan explained. Within two years, Chinie’s became the go-to destination for budget-friendly, high-performance beauty products. Changing beauty trends in Malaysia Over the years, Malaysian beauty trends have evolved significantly. “There is a massive shift towards skincare-first approaches. People want long-term skin health rather than just makeup coverage. Sunscreens, serums and hydrating products are now essentials,” noted Vandana. Another shift is the demand for clean beauty and ethical sourcing. “Customers are more ingredient-conscious now. They check for parabens, sulphates and animal testing. Many of our brands are cruelty-free, and we highlight that in our selections.” The influence of social media and viral beauty trends is undeniable. “We monitor trends and stock products that align with consumer interests. While Western markets focus on contouring and matte finishes, Malaysians prefer dewy, lightweight makeup suited for the humid weather. We tailor our selections accordingly,” she added.