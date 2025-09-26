Fishermen and boat owners can appeal for RON95 subsidy, says PM

PUTRAJAYA: The government will review and consider appeals of fishermen, farmers and boat owners using RON95 petrol to ensure they also benefit from the BUDI MADANI RON95 (BUDI95) initiative, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the government was aware that in certain cases, small-scale fishermen or boat owners in states such as Sabah, Sarawak and Kelantan do use RON95 petrol although they do not possess a driving licence.

“Fishermen and farmers do receive special allowances, in addition to diesel subsidies, but if there are those who genuinely use RON95 for their boats, they can submit an appeal.

“I assure you the government will assist those who are eligible. This does not involve a large number, so we can consider it,” he said at the Ministry of Finance’s monthly assembly here today.

Also present were Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying and Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the consideration would also cover those who own or use generator sets and lawn mowers.

“Lawn mowers, generator sets — if they use RON95, we can still provide assistance,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, the BUDI95 programme was introduced for the benefit of tens of millions of people, reminding the public not to be influenced by parties seeking to discredit its implementation.

“If there is genuine use of RON95, we will help. But don’t follow the narrative of haters who want to undermine this effort. What matters is the significant benefit for the people,” he said.

Anwar also rebuked certain quarters, including preachers, who criticised the implementation of the BUDI95 programme without understanding the rationale behind the subsidy rationalisation policy, which is to benefit tens of millions of Malaysians. - Bernama