Five arrested after Songkran brawl at PJ mall

PETALING JAYA: Five individuals have been arrested following a violent altercation that occurred during the Songkran festival at a local shopping mall.

District police chief, assistant commissioner Shahrulnizam Ja’afar confirmed the arrests.

“We have arrested five people who were involved in the brawl,“ he told New Straits Times in a brief WhatsApp message today.

A viral video of the incident shows several men physically fighting, exchanging blows and even throwing chairs in the parking lot of the mall.