Cops probe viral brawl at PJ mall’s Songkran celebration

PETALING JAYA: Police have launched an investigation into a brawl that erupted during a Songkran celebration at the 1 Utama Shopping Centre’s outdoor car park, after a video of the violent scuffle went viral online.

Although no police reports have been filed by the public, Malay Mail reported that Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’far has directed the Damansara police station chief to file a report on the matter to facilitate the investigation.

The footage, which surfaced yesterday, showed festival-goers from several groups clashing with one another, hurling plastic chairs and barricades, and engaging in physical assaults.

Some individuals were seen wielding makeshift weapons in the chaos.