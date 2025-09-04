Five charged with illegal possession of 20,250 litres of diesel

SEREMBAN: Five men faced charges in the Sessions Court today for the illegal possession of 20,250 litres of diesel without a valid licence last year.

The accused individuals are S. Rajakumar, 35; V. Maran, 23; E. Kunaal, 23; R. Poobalan, 44; and S. Kalithas, 31.

They are jointly charged with possessing the controlled item in quantities of 955 litres, 3,424 litres, and 15,871 litres stored in a bulk tank and two separate tankers.

The offence is suspected to involve the illegal retail distribution of diesel at a premises in Mukim Labu around 4.30 pm on February 20, 2024.

This alleged act violates Regulation 3(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.

The charge is framed under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 which carries severe penalties upon conviction.

Potential penalties include fines of up to one million ringgit, imprisonment for up to three years, or both.

All five accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

Rajakumar faces two separate charges while the other four defendants each face one charge.

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry’s deputy public prosecutor Irwan Shah Abdul Samat proposed specific bail conditions for the accused.

He suggested bail of 10,000 ringgit for each charge with one local surety and additional conditions including passport surrender.

The proposed conditions also required monthly reporting to the ministry’s office and no contact with witnesses.

The unrepresented defendants requested lower bail amounts citing various personal circumstances.

They explained their financial constraints, family responsibilities, and current unemployment status during the proceedings.

The court ultimately set bail at 5,000 ringgit for each charge with one local surety.

The judge upheld all additional conditions proposed by the prosecution regarding travel and witness contact.

The case has been fixed for November 4 for document submission and appointment of legal counsel. – Bernama