Five escape death as car catches fire in Balik Pulau

BALIK PULAU: Quick thinking by five friends saved their lives when the Toyota Camry they were travelling in suddenly emitted smoke and caught fire along Jalan Tun Sardon here today

Seri Balik Pulau Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Mohamad Nizar Ibrahim said the group, consisting of one man and four women in their 50s, managed to escape unhurt in the 1.10 pm incident.

“The driver noticed a burning smell while driving but continued on until he saw smoke coming from the engine. He immediately told his four friends to get out of the car

“Moments after they exited, flames erupted from under the hood, and the vehicle was quickly engulfed in fire, destroying more than 90 per cent of it,” he said when contacted today.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control and fully extinguished it by 1.36 pm.

He added that an overhaul was carried out to eliminate any remaining hazards, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.