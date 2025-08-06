RON97 and RON95 prices unchanged, diesel up by 3 sen in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON97 petrol will stay at RM3.17 per litre from August 7 to August 13.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed that RON95 petrol will also remain unchanged at RM2.05 per litre for the same period.

Diesel prices in Peninsular Malaysia will rise by three sen, from RM2.91 to RM2.94 per litre.

In Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, diesel prices will stay at RM2.15 per litre.

The weekly fuel pricing follows the government’s Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

“The government will continue monitoring global crude oil price changes to protect public welfare,“ the ministry stated. – Bernama