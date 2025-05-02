Five focus areas to ensure success of Public Service Reform Agenda - KPPA

PUTRAJAYA: Five key focus areas have been outlined in the Public Service Reform Agenda (ARPA) to realise reforms towards a more transparent, integrity-driven, and trusted public service.

Director-General of Public Service (KPPA) Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said that these focus areas are developing high-quality human capital, embracing noble values, building dynamic organisations, strengthening public-private synergies and making service delivery more people-centric.

“It is hoped that 2025 will mark a more meaningful turning point for the public service to continue strengthening the delivery system, in line with the hopes and expectations of the people and the nation.

“Take every task as an act of devotion, which not only brings blessings but also creates joy in the workplace,” he said in his KPPA 2025 Message today.

On the focus area of developing high-quality human capital, Wan Ahmad Dahlan said the emphasis is on enhancing the knowledge, skills, and capabilities of civil servants, particularly in the country’s seven new niche areas.

“For that, a total of 15 In-Service Training (LDP) programs, with 3,843 slots, have been provided this year.

“For the seven new niche areas, 140 slots have been allocated for the Government Expertise Development and Consultancy Program (PRESTIJ), worth RM56 million, specifically for eligible officers from the Management and Professional Group,” he said.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said that RM50 million will also be allocated to 28 ministries to conduct short-term courses and training aimed at improving the functional competencies of officers across all grades and service schemes.

“Therefore, I urge all heads of departments to take full advantage of those opportunities to develop human capital under their supervision,” he said.

Regarding the focus on embracing noble values, he said several efforts, such as promoting values through the singing of the national anthem Negaraku and the reciting of Rukun Negara, which continue to be implemented.

“I would also like to propose that personal financial management be made one of the modules in the Mind Transformation Program (PTM),” he said.

On developing a dynamic organisation, he emphasised that the goal is to reduce bureaucratic red tape in task execution.

“Therefore, I recommend the appointment of chief reform officers (CRO) in public agencies, who will be responsible for reporting the status of reforms within their agencies,” he said..”

On the focus of strengthening public-private synergies, Wan Ahmad Dahlan said that within the Public Service Department (PSD), there is much that can be explored to further enhance the synergies between the public and private sectors.

“In addition to collaboration in the provision of public infrastructure and facilities, we can also explore potential collaborations in areas such as training and human capital development,” he said.

For the final focus area, the KPPA said that efforts to make public service delivery more people-centric are being implemented, including the development of the Public Service Performance Index (IPPA) and the dissemination of the Demerit Performance Evaluation (DEEP) System.

“If we succeeded in these five focus areas, driven by their respective initiatives and steps, Malaysia’s public service will once again rise to prominence, as it once did,” he said.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said that the PSD is also intensifying efforts to empower digital innovation, strengthen integrity, enhance operational efficiency, and optimise human resources for public service this year.

“Therefore, as we step into 2025, we will continue driving change with a clearer direction,” he said.

At the event, the KPPA also launched the Retirement and Sponsorship Information Gateway, a comprehensive digital platform designed to facilitate access to information and improve service efficiency for civil servants, government retirees, and PSD-sponsored students.

Also launched was the Guidelines for Excellence in Public Sector Human Resource Management by the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN).