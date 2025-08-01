Five foreigners fined RM1,200 each for rioting

KUALA LUMPUR: Five foreigners were each fined RM1,200, in default one month in jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for rioting at an entertainment centre in Bukit Bintang last December.

Magistrate Farah Nabihah Muhammad Dan meted out the fine on the foreigners, comprising four men and a woman, after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

They are Syrian Abdal Glel, 26, three Algerian nationals -- Mouaad Lazib, 26, Haithem Nouaouia, 29, and Yasin Nasah, 22, and Moroccan woman Oumaima Mallas, 26.

They were charged with committing the act at Jalan Changkat, Bukit Bintang here at 5.50 am on Dec 23 last year.

The charge, under Section 147 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to two years or with a fine or both upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Amritpreet Kaur Randhawa, while lawyer Erika Farrise Amir represented all the accused.