Five friends charged with drug trafficking in George Town court

GEORGE TOWN: Five friends appeared in the Magistrate’s Court today facing multiple drug-related charges stemming from incidents two weeks ago.

Muhammad Khalis Abdul Kudus, Amirul Din Abd Aziz, and Mohd Firdaus Mohd Fodzi were jointly charged with trafficking 29,902 grammes of cannabis in a Persiaran Sungai Gelugor 2 parking area on August 15.

The charge under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 carries either the death penalty or life imprisonment plus a minimum of 12 cane strokes upon conviction.

Muhammad Khalis and Amirul Din face an additional joint charge for trafficking 16,179 grammes of cannabis at a nearby house on August 16.

All three defendants acknowledged the charges before Magistrate Siti Nurul Suhaila Baharin without entering pleas since the cases fall under High Court jurisdiction.

Muhammad Khalis separately pleaded not guilty to possessing 43.91 grammes of cannabis with co-defendants Mohd Ekmal Kamarudin and Azhar Omar.

Mohd Ekmal and Azhar Omar both pleaded guilty to the possession charge that carries up to five years imprisonment and nine cane strokes.

Amirul Din and Mohd Firdaus also pleaded not guilty to jointly possessing 2.96 grammes of cannabis at the same location.

This possession charge carries a maximum RM20,000 fine or five years imprisonment or both penalties upon conviction.

The court granted all defendants bail at RM3,000 with one surety each and scheduled the next hearing for November 12.

Deputy public prosecutor Lau Shavin represented the prosecution in all cases before the court. – Bernama