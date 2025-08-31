Investigation into ex-PM’s son drug arrest still ongoing

PETALING JAYA: An investigation into a former prime minister’s son arrested with drugs in his car remains ongoing.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the probe is being conducted under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act for drug possession and use.

The offences are punishable by up to five years in jail, a fine, and caning.

The suspect was detained on Aug 23 after a small quantity of heroin and drug paraphernalia were found in his car on the Sprint Highway.

The man, in his 20s, has a prior record of drug-related offences.

Earlier this week, Shazeli said the police were finalising investigation papers for the case.