Sarawakians urged to keep spirit of patriotism alive beyond celebrations

SARIKEI: Sarawakians must strengthen their identity and safeguard unity as the foundation of Malaysia’s enduring strength according to state leaders.

State Minister of Women, Children and Community Wellbeing Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah emphasised that patriotism involves translating historical commemorations into collective determination for development.

She stated that this year’s National Day theme calls for cultivating a spirit free from hatred and division across communities.

“A truly independent soul values peace, unity, and is willing to sacrifice for the common good,” she said during the state-level celebration at Sarikei Civic Hall.

The event was attended by Sarawak Governor Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg alongside state cabinet members.

Fatimah highlighted Sarawak’s unique identity with 101 community groups living in harmony as a model of unity in diversity.

She stressed the importance of three significant dates that should inspire younger generations to honour independence struggles.

“Unity is the bulwark of independence without which our freedom could be at risk,” she emphasised.

This year’s celebration featured an Ambang Merdeka Concert with 5,000 spectators and a Unity Walk with 8,000 participants.

The official ceremony showcased cultural performances including music, angklung renditions, traditional dances, and stage plays promoting noble values.

Throughout National Month, the Sarawak Malaysian Information Department organised various activities across the state.

Fatimah noted that Sarawak’s development plan continues focusing on economic prosperity, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability.

The ceremony concluded with a spirited Merdeka chant and the symbolic raising of the Jalur Gemilang flag. – Bernama