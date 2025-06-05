Five individuals fined by MBPP for feeding pigeons in Penang

PETALING JAYA: Five individuals have been fined by the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) for intentionally disposing of food waste to feed pigeons in public areas.

In a statement posted onto its Facebook page, MBPP said the individuals were penalised under Section 47(1) of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974, which carries a compound of RM250 for each offence, with possible court action for those who defy the regulation or fail to settle their compounds.

The individuals were found to have intentionally disposed of food waste with the purpose of feeding pigeons in public places.

“Despite public announcements and awareness campaigns carried out by MBPP, there are still individuals who ignore the advice and deliberately feed pigeons,” said MBPP.

Meanwhile, MBPP revealed that a total of 818 pigeons were successfully captured during scheduled pigeon population control operations across various identified hotspots in April.

MBPP’s Environmental Health Department also successfully destroyed 36 crow nests during the same period.

“As part of ongoing preventive measures, MBPP has arranged daily monitoring and pigeon population control operations at designated high-risk locations,” the statement added.

