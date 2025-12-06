MCMC trains MADANI community as facilitators for safe internet campaign

KUCHING: The Kuching branch of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) today organised a ‘Train the Trainers’ Workshop under the Safe Internet Campaign (KIS) to enhance digital safety awareness for children, especially those in primary schools.

The workshop, led by MCMC Kuching Division deputy director Mohd Mu’izzuddin Rengga, aimed to foster understanding of safe and responsible internet use without directly introducing social media platforms.

“It also highlights three golden internet rules, namely protecting personal privacy, communicating with respectful language, and recognising and reporting unsafe content.

“The workshop also focused on cultivating healthy digital habits, understanding online rights and responsibilities, and raising awareness on basic digital safety practices,” he said.

A total of 21 participants from the state constituencies of Padungan, Pending and Batu Lintang, as well as from the National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI) in Pending, Tabuan Desa and Padungan, took part in the programme.

MCMC is also actively training more facilitators, particularly from the MADANI Community, to support the comprehensive rollout of the campaign, including in educational institutions nationwide.

During the workshop, participants underwent group training using modules that comprised campaign materials, interactive games, briefing slides and infographics to help them deliver key messages effectively to students in nearby schools.

A briefing on the MCMC Nexus application was also conducted. The Android-only app allows users to test internet service quality, including download and upload speeds, and assess user experience in the field.

The session was delivered by MCMC Kuching Division Regulatory director Lo Ann Ni and MCMC Kuching Branch deputy director Dickey Awai.