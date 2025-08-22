Five investigation papers submitted to AGC over upside-down flag incidents

KUALA LUMPUR: Five investigation papers have been submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers regarding incidents of flags being displayed upside down ahead of National Day celebrations.

Inspector General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed that six cases have been reported nationwide with two each in Johor and Penang and one each in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

“Five investigation papers have been submitted to the AGC for further action while the remaining case is still under investigation,“ he stated during a press conference at Bukit Aman.

He reminded all parties to respect the law and preserve national harmony especially as the country prepares to celebrate National Day.

The press conference followed a handover ceremony of four Armoured Personnel Carrier vehicles to strengthen the capabilities of the Armoured Squadron under the General Operations Force.

Global Komited Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Nasser Israil handed over the vehicles worth 10.72 million ringgit to Mohd Khalid.

“The procurement under the 12th Malaysia Plan First Rolling Plan is being implemented under a 24-month contract period from March 30 2024 to March 29 2026,“ Mohd Khalid explained.

The International Armoured Group APC specifically the IAG Guardian CEN Level B6 model can accommodate eight passengers and features advanced communication systems and tactical safety features.

These include a VHF RMPNet Radio portable tactical communication devices a heavy duty winch run flat tyres and a reinforced suspension system.

“The GOF Armoured Squadron plays a crucial role in field operations including providing armour protection fire support area patrols convoy escorts roadblocks obstacle clearance logistics delivery and rescue operations in crisis zones as well as establishing observation posts,“ he detailed.

Of the four APC units two will be stationed with the Central Brigade one with the Northern Brigade and one with the Southeast Brigade.

Similar vehicles are used by various international security agencies including the United Nations Peacekeeping Lithuania Public Security Service Chile Gendarmerie Bulgarian Special Forces Vietnam’s People’s Public Security Senegal Police Force and the Nigerian Armed Forces demonstrating their effectiveness and reliability in the field. – Bernama