Real Madrid seek improved performance in La Liga clash against Oviedo

REAL MADRID travel to face newly-promoted Real Oviedo on Sunday seeking greater fluidity after an unconvincing season-opening victory against Osasuna.

Xabi Alonso’s side secured a narrow 1-0 win through a Kylian Mbappe penalty despite showing signs of rustiness following their short pre-season preparation.

Oviedo returned to Spain’s top flight after a 24-year absence by defeating Mirandes in the second-tier play-off final last June.

The Asturias-based club suffered a 2-0 away defeat to Villarreal in their first match back in La Liga under Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic.

Alonso acknowledged his team’s performance against Osasuna needed improvement despite securing three valuable points.

“After a two-week pre-season, against a team who had longer, there were things missing but the result gives us stability going forward,“ said Alonso after that match.

New signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen made their Liga debuts for Madrid alongside left-back Alvaro Carreras who joined from Benfica.

Argentine teenage sensation Franco Mastantuono also made his first appearance off the bench against Osasuna.

The 18-year-old winger joined Real Madrid from River Plate for just over 63 million euros ($72 million) and signed a six-year contract.

“He has that Argentine grit and competitive spirit,“ said Real coach Alonso this week, while also hailing the youngster’s ability to play the final pass.

Oviedo will host the 15-time European champions before a sell-out 30,000 crowd at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere.

The match represents a gala occasion for the newly-promoted side despite their challenging start to life back in the top division.

Real Madrid continue their relatively kind opening fixture schedule building towards the Madrid derby against Atletico in late September.

Alonso took charge of Madrid ahead of the Club World Cup where they reached the semi-finals before suffering defeat against Paris Saint-Germain. – AFP