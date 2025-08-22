M’sian man shaken as branded speaker blasts, burns sheets!

“BLAST the music out” is usually a fun expression — but for one man, it became a frightening reality when his Bluetooth speaker literally exploded, despite being switched off.

In a now-viral TikTok video, user Faris Naim shared the shocking moment his high-end, sphere-shaped branded Bluetooth speaker suddenly blasted while sitting idle on his bed.

At the time, Faris was working on his laptop, unaware of the danger just inches away.

The video shows the speaker visibly damaged on one side, alongside a partially burnt bedsheet and ash residue — clear signs of the unexpected explosion.

Speaking in a shaken tone, Faris showed his trembling hands in shock after the incident.

He also tagged the official page of the popular speaker brand, seeking answers about how such a dangerous incident could occur with what is marketed as a premium, legitimate product.

The post has since sparked widespread concern among netizens, with many questioning the safety of the popular gadget.

One user, known as Black Sas, commented, “If it turns out to be a counterfeit unit, then I honestly have nothing more to say, since there are indeed too many fakes being sold online. Buyers really need to be extra careful when purchasing. In any case, I wish you all the best and stay safe.”

In response, Faris clarified that he had purchased the speaker from the brand’s official store and is a long-time fan of their audio quality. He also stated that he expects compensation for the damage and trauma caused.

The incident has left other users uneasy. One woman admitted she always places her speaker near her head on the bed and is now reconsidering that habit.

Others advised Faris to send an official email to the company and pursue compensation.

As the video continues to circulate online, users are urging the brand to investigate and provide clear assurances to consumers about product safety.