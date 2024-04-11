Five men arrested for scuffle between NSFC, JDT supporters

SEREMBAN: The police have arrested five men for being involved in a scuffle between Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) supporters after their Super League match on Friday.

Seremban district police chief Supt Mohd Rosli Ishak said three men, 17 to 21, were arrested during the incident at a hotel near Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium, Paroi while the remaining two, 18 and 20, were arrested on Saturday.

“We managed to calm things down during the incident. The five are believed to be NSFC supporters.

“The police have also identified other individuals suspected of being involved in the incident and are tracking them down,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 148 and Section 427 of the Penal Code, he said, and advised the public to not take matters into their own hands that could violate the law and not to speculate on the incident.

He also urged those with information about the incident to contact the Seremban district police headquarters at 06-6033222 of investigating officer, Insp Muhammad Ikhmal Helmi at 013-4519829.