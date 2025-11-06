KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested five local men suspected of being involved in a brawl after the 2027 Asia Cup Qualifiers football match between Malaysia and Vietnam at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, yesterday.

Cheras Deputy District Police Chief Supt Ridzuan Khalid said the five men, aged between 19 and 27, were arrested in the parking area B, Bukit Jalil National Stadium, here at 11:50 pm and have been remanded for one day starting today for investigations under Section 147 of the Penal Code.

“The case will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office for further instructions,“ he said in a statement today.

Ridzuan urged the public with any information regarding the incident to contact the Cheras Police hotline at 03-9284 5050/ 5051, the Kuala Lumpur Police hotline at 03-2115 9999, or any nearby police station.

Earlier, a one-minute video clip went viral on the TikTok application showing a fight incident being broken up by police officers, believed to have occurred outside the stadium.