Five-month-old baby dies at Kangkar Pulai nursery

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor police have confirmed receiving a report regarding the death of a five-month-old baby boy while under the care of a babysitter at a childcare centre in Kangkar Pulai here yesterday.

District police chief ACP M. Kumaresan said a police report was lodged by the victim’s 31-year-old mother at 4.24 pm.

“The baby was found unconscious after being woken from sleep by a local babysitter, aged around 34. The victim was taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

“A post-mortem was conducted and found no external injuries on the victim’s body, and the cause of death is still under investigation. No arrests have been made so far,” he said in a statement today.