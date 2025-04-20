KUALA LUMPUR: At least five police reports have been lodged by the Lembah Pantai Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and UMNO over the display of an incomplete Jalur Gemilang at a baby products exhibition held in a shopping mall in the federal capital.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is also Lembah Pantai MP, said the improper display of the national symbol is a serious matter that should not be taken lightly, and firm action should be taken as a reminder to prevent such incidents from recurring.

“Yesterday, we were shocked by an incident believed to have taken place at Mid Valley (Megamall) in the Lembah Pantai constituency, involving the display of an incomplete Jalur Gemilang. I raised this matter because it occurred within my constituency.

“I’ve contacted the management, and they informed me that the incident happened in an exhibition area managed by a company, where one of the booths displayed an incomplete Jalur Gemilang,” he told reporters after attending the Aidilfitri reception of the Persatuan Waris Kerinchi Kuala Lumpur here today.

Following the incident, Fahmi said he had discussed with parties in the Unity Government to jointly lodge a police report at midnight, among others, requesting the police to investigate the matter under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963, and the National Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949.

“We leave it to the police to investigate, and if they find any breach of the law, we urge that firm action be taken against the parties involved.

Fahmi stressed that the improper display of the national symbol is a serious offence and that the incident should serve as a lesson.

He also suggested that those unclear about the proper protocol for using the Jalur Gemilang refer to the Information Department to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

At the event, Fahmi handed over a contribution of RM30,000 to the Persatuan Waris Kerinchi Kuala Lumpur to support various activities organised by the association in the area.