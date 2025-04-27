Five questioned in Semenyih suspected double murder

KUALA LUMPUR: Five witnesses, including neighbours and family members of a woman and her nephew who were found dead in a house in Semenyih two days ago in a suspected murder case, have been called in to give their statements.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said more witnesses would be called tomorrow to assist with the investigation.

“So far, no arrests have been made. Police have also not been able to determine exactly how long the two victims had been dead before their bodies were discovered,” he said.

“Maggots found on the bodies have been sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis, and preliminary findings suggest the victims may have been dead for more than seven days,” he said in a statement today.

Naazron said the victims’ bodies had not yet been released to their families for burial as the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

It was reported yesterday that a foul smell from a house in Semenyih led to the discovery of the bodies of a 53-year-old woman and her 25-year-old nephew, believed to have been murdered.

The discovery followed a report by a man at 8.43 pm who noticed a suspicious odour coming from his sister’s house.

Fire and Rescue Department personnel who assisted in gaining entry to the house found the two victims lying on the living room floor.

Reports indicate they had not been seen in the area for nearly 10 days.