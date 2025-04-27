Penang water supply 83% restored amid scheduled outage

GEORGE TOWN: Penang’s water supply has been restored to 83 per cent of affected areas as of 6 pm today, following a scheduled supply interruption that began on Friday night and is expected to be fully restored tomorrow.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow reported full recovery in three districts, namely Seberang Perai Utara (SPU), Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) and Timur Laut. Seberang Perai Selatan has seen 90 per cent restoration, while Barat Daya remains at 38 per cent.

“It is expected that full restoration can be achieved by early tomorrow. Barat Daya is expected to catch up within hours due to improved preparation, although technical issues must also be taken into consideration,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the 2025 Aidilfitri Open House hosted by the Penang Muslim League and the Penang Muslim Association, alongside Governor Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak and his wife, Toh Puan Khadijah Mohd Noor.

Chow noted that maintaining reservoir water levels during the disruption allowed for quicker restoration compared to previous incidents, where depleted reservoirs delayed recovery.

“The experience from previous disruptions had been used to improve the system, ensuring a smoother water restoration process this time around,” he added.

The scheduled cut, affecting 341,708 accounts across five districts, is part of an RM25 million upgrade at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (LRA) involving 23 projects, aimed at enhancing service for some 465,000 users.