KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded statements from five individuals to assist in the investigation of a video involving the late Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin, which was recently uploaded on social media.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said those questioned included the person who recorded the video, her husband and his friend, the woman who uploaded the video, and Zayn Rayyan’s mother, Ismanira Abdul Manaf.

“The investigation revealed that the video was uploaded on social media as a show of support and a call for justice for Zayn Rayyan,“ he said in a statement today.

On March 11, Sungai Buloh police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said Ismanira had lodged a police report concerning a TikTok video link she received through WhatsApp.

The one-minute video shows Ismanira walking while holding the hands of both her children - Zayn Rayyan and his six-year-old sibling - heading towards the motorcycle parking area of Block R, Idaman Apartment, Damansara Damai, Selangor.

Mohd Hafiz said the report was lodged as Ismanira felt her safety and her family were at risk.