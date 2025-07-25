Five-season padi planting in Kedah to boost rice self-sufficiency

JERLUN: The Five-Season Padi Cultivation Programme in Kedah’s Muda Area is set to transform Malaysia’s rice industry, reducing import dependency and strengthening self-sufficiency, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced.

Anwar emphasised the programme’s significance, stating it aligns with the government’s commitment to empowering local farmers and ensuring sustainable harvests. “This initiative is very close to my heart. Therefore, rapid implementation and effective coordination are very important to increase the capacity of local rice farmers and ensure more sustainable harvests,“ he said.

The Prime Minister urged the Kedah state government and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) to collaborate closely for the programme’s success. He reiterated the MADANI government’s dedication to supporting farmers, calling them the backbone of the agro-food sector.

During a working visit to the project site in Batu 7, Kampung Kemboja, Anwar reviewed infrastructure upgrades, including irrigation and drainage systems. The project, implemented through a Public Private Partnership, integrates modern technology to enhance productivity.

The Muda Agricultural Development Board (MADA) stated that the initiative aims to reform the rice industry, increasing self-sufficiency and reducing climate-related challenges for farmers. The RM1 billion project includes irrigation upgrades and dam rehabilitation. - Bernama