Over 50% of drug abuse cases in Perak involve youths - PEMADAM

IPOH: A staggering 51.5% of drug abuse cases recorded in Perak last year involved youths aged between 15 and 39, according to the Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (PEMADAM).

Perak PEMADAM chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi revealed that out of 14,534 reported cases, 7,488 involved young individuals, calling the trend alarming. He stressed the need for stronger preventive measures, including community involvement.

“To prevent the situation from worsening, all parties, including the community, must play their part,” he said after officiating the PEMADAM Mini Carnival and flagging off the Perak PEMADAM Run and Explorace 2025 at Polo Ground. The event drew over 1,500 participants.

PEMADAM has also enlisted 150 student volunteers to combat drug abuse in higher education institutions. “These young people serve as awareness agents on campuses, helping spread anti-drug messages effectively,” Mohd Azlan added.

The association has launched an official website to provide information and facilitate online volunteer registrations. - Bernama