Five suspects at large after Teluk Intan football brawl, seven released

IPOH: Police are intensifying efforts to locate five remaining suspects involved in a violent clash during a football match at Padang Speedy, Teluk Intan.

Hilir Perak District Police Chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin confirmed seven individuals, aged 21 to 32, will be released on police bail today.

The suspects had been remanded for three days starting August 8 under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

Bakri stated that the investigation papers will be forwarded to the Public Prosecutor’s Office this week for further action.

The arrests followed a police report filed by a witness who reported a fight between two local football teams.

The incident occurred during the Hilir Perak Integrity League 2025 match last Thursday. - Bernama