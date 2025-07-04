Five suspects in pil kuda trafficking case remanded until July 11

KOTA BHARU: The remand of five individuals, including a married couple, linked to a drug syndicate distributing 35.4 kilogrammes of pil kuda in Pasir Mas and Tumpat has been extended until July 11. The extension was granted by Magistrate Wan Ashrul Afham Azmi at the Pasir Mas Magistrate’s Court today to facilitate further investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Police recently dismantled the syndicate, seizing pil kuda worth RM5.04 million in six raids across Pasir Mas and Tumpat. Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department acting director Datuk Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali stated that the drugs were likely intended for distribution in Kelantan, the Klang Valley, and Johor Bahru, with students and youths as primary targets.

The syndicate reportedly used a cow shed as a storage facility before distributing the drugs locally.