FRIM boosts rural herbal industry with R&D and tech training

KUALA LUMPUR: The Forest Research Institute of Malaysia (FRIM) is driving rural entrepreneurship in the herbal industry by leveraging research and development (R&D) and modern technology.

Through its Empowering Community-Based Herbal Products initiative, FRIM aims to equip local entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge needed to develop high-quality herbal products.

FRIM director-general Datuk Dr Ismail Parlan highlighted the importance of R&D in building consumer trust.

“When we have herbal-based products developed through R&D, the public will be more confident in purchasing them,“ he said.

The initiative addresses challenges such as limited access to technology and markets, helping rural communities reduce reliance on imports while boosting local economies.

A key component of the programme is the elite Kacip Fatimah clone, FaFaF01, developed by FRIM for its high bioactive content.

Ismail explained, “FRIM scientists have studied it for almost 10 years. This clone exhibits consistent and stable growth, making it suitable for various health and food products.”

Participants receive hands-on training in cultivation, processing, and marketing, ensuring sustainable income opportunities.

The initiative has already shown success, with cooperatives reporting a 30 per cent annual income increase.

Dr Farah Fazwa Md Ariff, head of FRIM’s Plant Breeding Programme, noted, “The community has become more skilled, independent, and confident in herbal-based entrepreneurship.”

Herbal farms spanning five hectares have been established in Negeri Sembilan, Perak, Perlis, and Johor.

FRIM’s Herbal Technology Centre (HTC) ensures product authenticity, with compliance to Halal certification and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

The initiative also enjoys support from agencies like FELCRA Bhd and the Ministry of Health.

With the global herbal market projected to reach RM1.6 trillion by 2030, FRIM continues to support local entrepreneurs in tapping into this growing industry.

Interested cooperatives can contact FRIM at farah@frim.gov.my for details. - Bernama