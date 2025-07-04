Factory fined RM256k for illegal e-waste processing in Selangor

SHAH ALAM: A factory in Kuala Selangor has been fined RM256,000 for illegally processing scrap metal and electronic waste, violating environmental laws.

The Kuala Selangor Sessions Court imposed the penalty yesterday after the company pleaded guilty to multiple offences under the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and the Environmental Quality (Clean Air) Regulations 2014.

The Selangor Department of Environment (DOE) confirmed that the company’s director, representing the firm, admitted to five charges under the Act and one under the Clean Air Regulations.

Judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohamed Redza also ruled that the company would face 39 months’ imprisonment if it failed to pay the fine.

Wandi Yadzid Yaakob, Selangor DOE director, stated that the sentencing considered public interest and aimed to deter future violations.

“The DOE urged the court to impose a firm sentence to ensure companies comply with environmental laws and protect ecological integrity,“ he said.

Investigations revealed that the factory was conducting metal recovery operations without proper approvals.

Authorities found 126 pallets of materials containing printed circuit boards (PCBs), one operational furnace, and four more under construction.

A chimney without air pollution control systems was also discovered on-site.

Wandi warned industrial operators to adhere strictly to environmental regulations, stressing that non-compliance could lead to legal action.

“Companies must act responsibly and not sacrifice environmental sustainability for profit,“ he added. - Bernama