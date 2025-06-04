Flash flood in Johor: 254 people evacuated

JOHOR BAHRU: The number of victims in the flash flood at Kampung Baharu, Sri Gading, near Batu Pahat, increased this morning.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, in a statement, said of 8 am today, 254 people, involving 88 families, from the village have evacuated to the relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sri Gading compared to 99 people from 34 families when it opened at 10 am yesterday.

Meanwhile, the water at Sungai Senggarang in Batu Pahat has reached the warning level of 3.37 metres, while Sungai Batu Pahat is at the alert level of 2.30 metres.

“The weather in all districts in the state is reported fine this morning,” he said.