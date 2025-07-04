Black Group’s S$100m KL Meditel to prioritise Malaysian talent

PETALING JAYA: Singapore-based Black Group Investment Holding’s S$100 million (RM331 million) medical and hospitality facility in Kuala Lumpur will prioritise Malaysian talent and collaborate with local higher institutions for training and upskilling programmes.

The new facility is expected to create 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, from medical professionals and hospitality experts to administrative and technical staff, for Malaysians across the healthcare, hospitality, real estate and biotechnology sectors.

Black Group chief investment officer Datuk Seri Alan Lee said the company will collaborate with local educational institutions to provide training and upskilling programmes. “This will ensure that Malaysians are equipped with the skills needed to thrive in this dynamic industry,“ he told SunBiz.

Beyond job creation, Lee anticipates a multiplier effect on the local economy, benefiting SMEs in construction, retail and supply chain services.

“Our goal is not just to create jobs but to foster long-term career growth and economic empowerment for the Malaysian community,“ he said.

Black Group announced its plan to open the facility, named Meditel, in Kuala Lumpur last month, and it is expected to commence operations in September.

Lee said several factors drove the decision to invest in this project.

“Firstly, Kuala Lumpur’s Golden Triangle is not only the heart of Malaysia’s economic and cultural life but also a strategic hub for regional and global connectivity. This location offers unparalleled access to world-class infrastructure, a thriving business ecosystem, and a diverse talent pool.”

He added that Malaysia’s medical tourism industry is one of the fastest-growing in the region, and it is already recognised as a global leader in healthcare services.

“The government’s proactive policies, such as the National Medical Tourism Strategic Plan, have created a conducive environment for investment. We see immense potential in combining medical excellence with luxury hospitality to cater to local and international patients seeking premium healthcare experiences,“ said Lee.

Additionally, the post-pandemic world has underscored the importance of robust healthcare infrastructure and wellness-focused hospitality, he noted. “By investing in this integrated facility, we aim to contribute to Malaysia’s vision of becoming a global healthcare destination while addressing the growing demand for high-quality medical and wellness services.”

Lee envisioned Black Group as a key player in Malaysia’s healthcare, hospitality and real estate sectors In five years.

“Our medical and hospitality facility in the Golden Triangle will be a flagship project, setting new standards for integrated healthcare and luxury wellness services,“ he said.

Lee said Black Group aims to expand the footprint by developing additional facilities in other strategic locations across Malaysia, creating a network of world-class medical and hospitality hubs. “Beyond real estate, we plan to establish strong partnerships with local biotech firms and research institutions, positioning Black Group at the forefront of medical innovation in the region.”

The goal is to contribute to Malaysia’s economic growth while addressing critical healthcare needs and enhancing the quality of life for its citizens, Lee said.

“Ultimately, we see Black Group as a trusted partner in Malaysia’s journey towards becoming a global leader in healthcare, biotechnology, and sustainable urban development. This is not just an investment in infrastructure; it is an investment in the future of Malaysia and its people,“ he added.