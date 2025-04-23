SHAH ALAM: Several areas in Selangor were affected by flash floods following heavy rainfall since early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), assistant director of Operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, said the affected areas were Sungai Buloh, Petaling Jaya and Subang Jaya.

Eighty-six homes were impacted, however, no evacuations have been reported.

In Kampung Paya Jaras Hilir, Sungai Buloh, 80 homes were submerged with water levels reaching three feet, although the water has begun to recede.

Meanwhile, in Kampung Baru Sungai Buloh, six homes were inundated with two feet of water, but the affected residents declined to evacuate as water levels were showing a downward trend.

He added that in Persiaran Damai, Kampung Kenangan Subang Jaya, a car was stranded in two feet of water.

He confirmed that no casualties were reported and that water levels have since begun to recede.

Ahmad Mukhlis added that a woman in her 50s was rescued by members of the public after floodwaters rose to five feet along Jalan PJU 1A/46 in Petaling Jaya.

“A Honda vehicle was also caught in the flood, but the water at the scene has since fully subsided,” he said.