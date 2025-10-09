Flash Malaysia Express apologises over driver’s viral Budi95 remarks

KUALA LUMPUR: Flash Malaysia Express has apologised over a viral TikTok video posted by one of its drivers containing inappropriate remarks about the government’s Budi MADANI RON95 subsidy programme.

The company stated that the individual involved had been issued a company fleet card strictly for business use and was not required to utilise any personal Budi95 subsidy for company operations.

“The individual does not represent Flash Malaysia Express in any capacity, and the comments made were entirely personal,“ the statement read.

“They do not reflect the views, values, or position of Flash Malaysia Express.”

An internal investigation has been initiated with termination of engagement currently under consideration.

All personnel including partners and contractors are being re-briefed on the company’s code of conduct and responsible social media use.

A company-wide reminder has been issued to all couriers and drivers reiterating that company fleet cards are for authorised business use only and are not eligible for the Budi95 subsidy.

Additional briefings will be conducted to ensure full understanding of company policy and proper use of government subsidy mechanisms.

“We sincerely regret any misunderstanding or concern caused to members of the public,“ the company stated.

“Flash Malaysia Express remains committed to upholding professionalism, respect, and compliance in all aspects of our operations.”

The statement was issued after a video went viral showing a Flash Malaysia Express driver expressing frustration after being unable to refuel at the subsidised price of RM1.99 per litre under the BUDI95 programme. – Bernama