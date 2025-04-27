Floating market to boost tourism in Sepang’s Kampung Labu Lanjut

SEPANG: A floating market will be introduced in Kampung Labu Lanjut here as a unique community tourism product for both domestic and international tourists, with potential to boost the local economy.

The floating market concept is one of three economic project proposals submitted by its Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK).

Selangor Housing and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Borhan Aman Shah said the introduction of the floating market concept could elevate the state’s profile internationally.

He said the village’s proximity to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA Terminals 1 and 2) would be an advantage in realising the floating market concept at the location.

“There is potential not just in Sepang, but possibly in the future we may introduce floating markets in northern Selangor as well,” he said.

“Places like Sabak Bernam have rivers in Sekinchan and other areas. So I am confident this effort will have positive economic impacts locally,” he told reporters after launching the MADANI Adopted Village: Kampung Labu Lanjut programme here today.

Also present was Datuk Dr Roslan Hussin, the director-general of Akademi Kenegaraan Malaysia under the Prime Minister’s Office.

Earlier in his speech, Roslan said the selection of Kampung Labu Lanjut as a MADANI Adopted Village by Akademi Kenegaraan Malaysia marked the beginning of a grassroots development initiative.

“The MADANI government has allocated up to RM1 million for each village involved in this programme.

“This is a significant investment reflecting the government’s commitment to holistic development encompassing not just physical infrastructure but also social and economic progress as well as human values,” he said.

Besides the floating market concept, he said a night market would also be introduced in the village as a micro-economy platform and community trading space.

The MADANI Adopted Village programme is part of the government’s effort to ensure no community is left behind in national development, through its ‘One Leader One Village’ approach.