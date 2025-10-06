Flood evacuee numbers drop in Perak but rise in Kedah

KUALA LUMPUR: Flood evacuee numbers in Kedah continued to rise while Perak saw a decrease as of 10 pm yesterday.

Kedah’s Civil Defence Force deputy director Maj (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain reported evacuees increased to 169 people from 52 families.

This represents a significant rise from the afternoon count of 109 people from 33 families.

All Kedah evacuees from Kota Setar and Pokok Sena districts are housed at two relief centres.

Sekolah Kebangsaan Langgar shelters 76 people from 24 families from Mukim Langgar and Limbong.

The Pokok Sena multipurpose hall accommodates 93 people from 28 families from Mukim Gajah Mati and Mukim Lesong.

Sungai Kedah at Jambatan Lebuhraya in Kota Setar recorded a reading of 1.55 metres.

This water level exceeds the alert level of 1.5 metres for the area.

Meanwhile, Perak’s flood situation showed improvement with evacuee numbers dropping to 26 people from seven families.

The earlier afternoon count had stood at 31 people from eight families in the Larut, Matang and Selama district.

All remaining evacuees from Kampung Matang Jambu and Kampung Telok Kertang continue sheltering at SK Matang near Taiping.

SK Matang remains the only operating relief centre after three others closed recently.

The Taman Kaya multipurpose hall closed yesterday while SK Simpang and SK Matang Gelugor closed this afternoon. – Bernama