Flood evacuee numbers drop in Sabah but rise in Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees housed at temporary relief centres in Sabah dropped to 892 people from 273 families this afternoon.

This represents a significant decrease from the 1,476 people from 459 families recorded this morning.

The State Disaster Management Committee confirmed all victims were housed at seven relief centres across three districts.

Affected districts include Penampang, Membakut and Papar according to an official statement.

Membakut recorded 390 evacuees while Papar had 190 victims, both showing downward trends.

Penampang still records 303 victims with numbers remaining stable.

A total of 53 villages remain affected by the flooding across the three districts.

Penampang has 24 affected villages while Papar has 20 and Membakut has nine.

In Sarawak, the number of flood victims increased to 17 people from five families.

All evacuees are housed at the Dewan Suarah Marudi relief centre in Miri.

This represents an increase from the 13 people from three families recorded this morning.

Meanwhile, river levels at the Long Teru and Marudi stations remain at danger level.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s Public Info Banjir portal confirmed this status.

This dangerous river level persists despite the complete absence of rainfall in the area. – Bernama