Flood in Johor: Slight increase in evacuees

JOHOR BAHRU: The number of flood victims in Johor increased slightly to 270 people as of 8 am today compared to 266 people yesterday.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the flood victims, from 80 families, are at two relief centres.

“A total of 236 victims from 72 families are at the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Gading, while 34 people from eight families are at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Comel in Batu Pahat.

“The areas still affected are Kampung Baharu and Kampung Parit Betong,“ he said in a statement today.

According to Azmi, the flood measuring point at the Sungai Senggarang station in Senggarang, Batu Pahat, has exceeded the warning level with a reading of 3.31 metres (downward trend).

He said rain is forecast in the Kluang district today, while the weather in Tangkak and Kulai is expected to be cloudy. The weather in the other seven districts in the state is expected to be sunny.