Flood: Perak, Selangor see drop in evacuees, new PPS open in Sarawak, KL

KUALA LUMPUR: As of 4 pm today, Perak and Selangor have reported a decrease in flood victims, while three temporary relief centres (PPS) have been opened in Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur.

The Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal reported that in PERAK, 314 people from 86 families are housed at four PPS in Hilir Perak, Perak Tengah and Kerian compared to 354 people from 102 families this morning.

In SELANGOR, 88 evacuees from 26 families are taking shelter at two PPS in Sabak Bernam and Kuala Selangor, down from 111 people from 41 families reported this morning.

Meanwhile, SARAWAK has 116 victims from 29 families evacuated to two PPS in Betong and Kuching, while five people from one family are housed at a PPS in Sentul here.

According to the Public Infobanjir website, the river water level at Benawa, Miri in Sarawak is currently at the danger level.