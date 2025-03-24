Flood situation improves in Johor, Sarawak; worsens in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Johor and Sarawak continues to improve, while the number of evacuees in Sabah has risen slightly, as at 8 am today.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees has dropped to 3,893 people from 1,154 families, down from 4,597 people from 1,481 families, reported yesterday.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said evacuees are housed in 24 temporary relief centres in the five affected districts. Johor Bahru remains the worst-hit, with 2,409 evacuees, followed by Pontian (552), Kluang (487), Batu Pahat (358), and Kota Tinggi with 87 people.

He added that only one river was reported to have exceeded the danger level, namely the Sungai Kahang station in Kampung Contoh, Kluang, with a reading of 14.60 metres.

In SARAWAK, the JPBN Secretariat reported that the number of evacuees had dropped to 451, after the closure of the Balai Raya Song relief centre in Kapit Division yesterday, following improved flood conditions.

As at this morning, 26 individuals remained at Asrama Belia Kapit, while 102 evacuees were housed at Dewan Suarah Kapit. In Sibu Division, 49 people were sheltered at Dewan Komuniti Sibu Jaya, 189 at Kompleks Sukan Kanowit, and 85 at Dewan Serbaguna Selangau.

Meanwhile, in SABAH, the state JPBN Secretariat said that the number of flood evacuees had risen to 473 individuals from 141 families, up from 304 evacuees from 86 families, yesterday.

A total of 168 people, from 45 families, have taken shelter at Dewan DSP DUN Banir; 167 people from 55 families at Dewan Gereja St Seno Batu 58; and 138 evacuees from 41 families at Dewan Selangon.

“Additional evacuees were relocated to Dewan Gereja St Seno Batu 58, this morning, leading to an increase in the total number of evacuees. So far, eight villages in Beaufort have been affected by the floods,” it said in a statement.