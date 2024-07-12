KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Kelantan and Kedah has significantly improved, with a sharp decline in the number of evacuees at temporary relief centres this afternoon, while Pahang has fully recovered.

According to the National Disaster Command Centre (NDCC) portal, nine fatalities have been recorded due to the monsoon floods so far.

In Kelantan, the worst-hit state, the number of evacuees has dropped significantly, with 3,704 individuals from 1,099 families still at relief centres this afternoon, compared to 6,269 people from 1,892 families in the morning.

The Social Welfare Department (JKM) InfoBencana portal reported that Tumpat recorded the highest number of evacuees at 2,703 individuals from 804 families, followed by Pasir Mas with 1,001 evacuees from 295 families. Flooding in Kuala Krai has fully subsided, with the last relief centre in the area closed today.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS), through its infobanjir.water.gov.my portal, reported that Sungai Golok in Tumpat remains above the danger level at 3.08 metres, compared to the danger threshold of 3.0 metres. However, this has decreased from 3.18 metres recorded earlier this morning.

In Kedah, the number of evacuees dropped to 970 individuals from 277 families by 4 pm today, compared to 1,865 individuals from 566 families in the morning. These evacuees are currently staying in five relief centres throughout the state.

State Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain reported that 932 evacuees from 265 families are in four relief centres in Kota Setar, while 38 evacuees from 12 families are in a relief centre in Kubang Pasu district.

In Perak, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat reported 126 evacuees from 42 families this afternoon, slightly down from 129 evacuees from 43 families in the morning. These evacuees are staying at three centres the Kinta and Perak Tengah districts.

Out of the 126 evacuees, 92 individuals from 31 families are still at two relief centres – Dewan Serbaguna Tanjung Tualang and Sekolah Kebangsaan St Paul in Kinta, while the remaining evacuees are at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Teluk Kepayang in Bota.

In contrast to other states, Johor recorded a slight increase in evacuees, with 544 individuals housed in 15 relief centres across three districts as of 4 pm today, up from 521 this morning.

State JPBN chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said Segamat recorded 336 evacuees from 101 families in 12 relief centres, Tangkak had 176 evacuees from 48 families in two relief centres and Batu Pahat had 32 evacuees from 10 families in one relief centre.

Two roads in Segamat remain closed to all vehicles due to flooding: Jalan Kuala Paya-Blai Badang and Jalan Tumang. Jalan Serakek in the same district is only open to heavy vehicles.

In Pahang, the flood situation has fully recovered after the relief centre at Balai Raya Kampung Baru Pertanian, Maran, which was opened last Wednesday, closed at noon today.

In Melaka, the number of evacuees remains unchanged at 123 individuals from 32 families this afternoon. According to the JPBN Secretariat, 103 evacuees from 25 families are at SK Parit Penghulu, while 20 evacuees from seven families are at SK Seri Mendapat, both in Jasin.