Flood situation improves in six states, fewer evacuees in PPS

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in six states has shown further improvement, with the number of evacuees at temporary relief centres (PPS) decreasing this morning compared to last night.

In KELANTAN, the state with the highest number of evacuees, the figure dropped to 6,269 this morning from 7,600 last night, with 18 PPS still operational.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana Portal, Tumpat recorded the most evacuees, with 5,721 individuals from 1,731 families, followed by Pasir Mas (526 evacuees, 154 families) and Kuala Krai (22 evacuees, seven families).

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s (DID) Public Infobanjir portal reported that only Sungai Golok in Tumpat remains above the danger level, with a reading of 3.18 metres compared to the 3.0-metre threshold.

In KEDAH, Malaysian Civil Defence Force deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the number of evacuees stood at 1,865 individuals from 566 families this morning, down from 2,131 individuals from 642 families last night.

Floods continue to affect two districts in the state, with 1,590 victims from 486 families housed at 11 PPS in Kota Setar, while 275 evacuees from 80 families are staying at three centres in Kubang Pasu.

In JOHOR, the flood situation continues to improve, with the closure of Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Balai Badang PPS in Segamat last night, reducing the number of evacuees to 521 this morning, compared to 620 last night.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said Segamat has the highest number of evacuees, with 313 individuals from 93 families at 12 PPS, followed by Tangkak with 176 individuals from 48 families at two PPS and Batu Pahat with 32 individuals from 10 families at one PPS.

Two roads in Segamat remain closed to all vehicles due to flooding, namely Jalan Kuala Paya-Balai Badang and Jalan Tumang, while Jalan Serakek is open only to heavy vehicles.

Meanwhile, in PERAK, the JPBN Secretariat, in a statement, said the number of evacuees remains unchanged at 129 individuals from 43 families, currently housed at three PPS in the Kinta and Perak Tengah districts.

Of these, 92 individuals from 32 families are at two PPS in Dewan Serbaguna Tanjung Tualang and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) St Paul in Kinta, while Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Teluk Kepayang, Bota houses 43 victims from 11 families.

Meanwhile, in MELAKA, the JPBN Secretariat said that 123 evacuees from 32 families are currently taking shelter at two PPS in Jasin district.

In PAHANG, the JKM Info Bencana portal reported that 13 evacuees from four families remain at Balai Raya Kampung Baru Pertanian, Maran.

Checks in the Public Infobanjir portal showed that only Sungai Pahang at Lubuk Paku, Maran, has exceeded the warning level.