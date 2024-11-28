KOTA BHARU: There is no necessity to declare a flood disaster emergency in Kelantan as the flood situation remains under control, said Deputy State Secretary (Management) Datuk Ab Pattah Hasbullah.

He said an emergency would only be declared if the flood situation in the state worsens and becomes uncontrollable.

“It is still far too early to consider declaring an emergency. We hold daily disaster meetings at the state level.

“At meetings chaired by the State Secretary, we discuss the situation and will inform the Kelantan Menteri Besar before referring the matter to NADMA (National Disaster Management Agency) and notifying the Prime Minister to determine whether an emergency is necessary,” he said.

He said this during a special press conference at the Kelantan State Disaster Operations Control Centre in Kota Darulnaim Complex here today.